TIHS 2024: The Best Kitchen Gadgets That You Can Buy Right Now

While some people remodel their kitchens with the latest fixtures and a fresh coat of paint, others prefer sprucing up what's inside of the cabinets and drawers instead. If this sounds like you, and you're always on the hunt for the latest cooking tools and gadgets, then the good news is that there are a couple of standout products to look out for in 2024 (and they're available to buy right now).

Mashed recently got a look at the latest trinkets at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, where myriad vendors converged to showcase the best and brightest inventions in their collections. From a portable lunch box that can actually heat up your food, to a convenient waffle bowl maker that creates the perfectly shaped vessel for its namesake food (as well as taco salads and more), it's clear that manufacturers are keeping an eye on technology and creativity in the kitchen. One brand in particular stood out to us, offering the two best kitchen gadgets at the entire show: Salton.