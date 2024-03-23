Mistakes Everyone Makes When Sautéing Greens

Transforming tough, fibrous greens into an appetizing part of your meal is not as simple as tossing them in a pan and hoping for the best. They aren't like potatoes that will easily steal the show once you add some butter and salt. Nor are they like lettuce, which only needs to be washed and drizzled with a flavorful dressing to be enticing. Greens are full of healthy fiber, low in calories, and provide a hefty dose of vitamins. Their vitamin K content helps create and maintain bone density, while the vitamin B they provide promotes a healthy heart. They are also packed with antioxidants, one of the best lines of defense against cancer. All in all, it's clear that we should be eating more greens, but how you make them taste delicious is a little less obvious.

One of the best options is to sauté them. Unlike boiling or steaming, this method injects them with flavor and gives them a buttery texture that can still have crispy edges. Because many types of leafy greens are tough and fibrous, tossing them in a skillet with olive oil for a few minutes isn't going to produce appetizing results. There are several pitfalls people make with sautéing greens that leave them chewy, flavorless, and downright inedible. Keep reading to discover the mistakes we all make with sautéing these vitamin-packed powerhouses, and how you can make them tender and flavorful every time.