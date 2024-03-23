The Caramel Sauce You Need To Easily Make Copycat Dunkin' Lattes

There are various reasons why someone might wish to come up with a copycat recipe. For example, if you don't have access to the original, you might simply want to re-create it as accurately as possible. Another approach, however, involves putting your own particular spin on it as recipe developer Jaime Shelbert is doing here with her copycat Dunkin' signature latte recipe. While Shelbert's latte is in the same style as Dunkin's, one way it differs is in the coffee she uses; she insists on using premium coffee. Dunkin' coffee may be of higher quality than you might think, but it is probably not something any deep-dyed coffee connoisseur would endorse. Not only is Shelbert finicky about her coffee, though, but she also switches things up by incorporating a homemade caramel syrup that's quite a bit different than Dunkin's.

Shelbert makes her syrup out of cashew butter, coconut oil, and maple syrup, none of which are listed as ingredients in the kind the coffee chain uses to create its caramel swirls. Still, each of these items is known for being fairly nutritious, and some people may prefer that aspect of Shelbert's copycat.