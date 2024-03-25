Shady Things About KFC's Menu

Latex is often found in balloons, bandages, and yes — gloves. While still widely used in hospitals, latex gloves have been phased out in the food handling industry due to the danger they present for those with allergies. However, according to a more recent post on Reddit under the subreddit r/Allergies, at least one KFC location is still using latex gloves without disclosing that they are doing so. This caused a frightening reaction for one consumer.

" ... turns out KFC uses latex gloves to handle the food," said the poster after doing extensive research into what had caused their allergies to flare up after eating from the chain. "That was my trigger. I'm trying to find out if this is something that should be disclosed. If not then it clearly needs to!" Throngs of concerned users hopped on to show their support. "Why does anyone use latex gloves anymore? (Esp a huge company!) It's such a common allergy!" said one, while others speculated as to whether or not it was a franchised location rather than a corporate one that had allowed the slip-up. This is certainly a possibility, seeing as the KFC official website assures that the gloves used in its kitchens are plastic — but still, if you or your family members have an allergy, it might be worth confirming that your local KFC kitchen is following this guideline before ordering.