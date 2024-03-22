Everything You Need To Know About Sausage

Whether links or patties, spiced with chile or sweetened with fennel or soy, for breakfast alongside hash browns or dinner atop a creamy, cheesy potato purée, sausage is found — and beloved — pretty much the world over. And that's no surprise: Sausage-making is a great way to use up scraps of meat that might otherwise go to waste, and dry-curing them is an excellent way to preserve them for weeks or even months. The results are as diverse as they are delicious.

But despite its ubiquity, you'd be surprised to learn that sausage holds many mysteries, from its origins in Mesopotamia to modern attempts to make the most massive iteration possible. And that's not all: Sausage has a seedy underbelly, long attributed with a host of potential health hazards. Despite the suspicion that has long surrounded what some consider mystery meat, it continues to be made all over the world, with one country in particular boasting a thousand varieties alone. Want to know which one — and discover a host of other sausage-related mysteries? You've come to the right place.