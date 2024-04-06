Boozy Grasshopper Pie Recipe

Which came first, the grasshopper cocktail or the pie? The former, since it was created in New Orleans over a century ago, while the pie is a mid-century marvel that started going viral (or whatever they called it back then) in the 1960s. The grasshopper pie got both its name and its minty flavor from the drink, although it doubles down on the chocolate by adding a cookie crumb crust that echoes the taste of the crème de cacao in the filling.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins describes her version of this retro recipe as being "subtly boozy" and kind of "an aperitif and dessert all in one." The light green color is reminiscent of spring, which makes the pie perfect for the season, while the green color also makes it a natural St. Patrick's Day recipe. Chocolate and mint are a classic Christmas combo, too, so grasshopper pie could even make an appearance during the winter holidays.