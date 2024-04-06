Boozy Grasshopper Pie Recipe
Which came first, the grasshopper cocktail or the pie? The former, since it was created in New Orleans over a century ago, while the pie is a mid-century marvel that started going viral (or whatever they called it back then) in the 1960s. The grasshopper pie got both its name and its minty flavor from the drink, although it doubles down on the chocolate by adding a cookie crumb crust that echoes the taste of the crème de cacao in the filling.
Recipe developer Patterson Watkins describes her version of this retro recipe as being "subtly boozy" and kind of "an aperitif and dessert all in one." The light green color is reminiscent of spring, which makes the pie perfect for the season, while the green color also makes it a natural St. Patrick's Day recipe. Chocolate and mint are a classic Christmas combo, too, so grasshopper pie could even make an appearance during the winter holidays.
Gather the ingredients for the boozy grasshopper pie
For the crust, you'll need chocolate sandwich cookies (Oreos or something similar) as well as salted butter. The filling is made from whole milk, marshmallows, crème de menthe, crème de cacao, green food coloring, and whipped cream. Mint sprigs and chocolate serve as garnish.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Remove the filling from the cookies
Make the crust: Scrape the filling from the Oreos, placing the filling into a separate bowl and set aside.
Step 3: Crush the cookies
Put the cookies in a large zip-top bag and crush using a mallet or rolling pin.
Step 4: Mix the cookie crumbs with butter
Place the crushed cookies in a medium bowl, add the melted butter, and stir to combine the crust base.
Step 5: Put the crust in a springform pan
Transfer the crust base to a non-stick springform pan.
Step 6: Press and bake the crust
Using a can or measuring cup, press the crust base into the bottom of the pan. Place the crust in the oven and bake for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Cool and chill the crust
Remove from the crust from the oven and set aside on a wire rack until just cool enough to handle, about 15 minutes. Once cool, transfer the crust to the freezer for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Heat the milk
While the crust is in the freezer, make the filling: Place milk in a large saucepan and warm over medium-low heat.
Step 9: Stir in the marshmallows and cookie filling
Once the milk is warm (175 to 180 F), add the marshmallows and reserved cookie filling. Stir continuously until melted.
Step 10: Cool the milk mixture
Once melted, remove the saucepan from the heat and set aside to cool for 15 minutes.
Step 11: Chill the milk mixture
Place the cooled saucepan in a large bowl filled with ice water. Stir until the mixture begins to thicken.
Step 12: Mix in the booze and food coloring
Add the crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and food coloring to the saucepan. Stir to combine.
Step 13: Fold in the whipped cream
Add 3 cups of the whipped cream to the saucepan and fold until thoroughly combined, with no white streaks.
Step 14: Take the crust out of the freezer
Remove the crust from the freezer.
Step 15: Fill and freeze the pie
Pour the filling into the chilled crust, spreading out in an even layer. Return to the freezer and chill for at least 3 hours or until firm and set.
Step 16: Take the pie out of the pan
Once the pie has set, run a toothpick or spatula around the edges of the pie to help loosen it from the pan. Release and remove the band around the springform pan.
Step 17: Top the pie with whipped cream
Fill a piping bag, fitted with your favorite tip, with the remaining 1 cup of whipped cream. Pipe whipped cream around the center of the pie. Alternatively, dollop the whipped cream using a spoon. Top with grated chocolate and mint sprigs. Slice and serve.
Is it possible to make a non-boozy grasshopper pie?
The grasshopper pie may be named after a cocktail, but it's possible to make what you might call a mocktail version. There are a couple of ways to go about this. You could exchange the crème de menthe for a zero-proof crème de menthe syrup and the crème de cacao for cocoa powder dissolved in water. Watkins, however, offers a suggestion that doesn't involve any liquid swaps. Instead, she advises omitting the booze altogether and trading in the standard Oreos for the mint-filled ones. Specifically, double-stuffed mint Oreos. Not only will these replace the sweetness and flavor from the missing liqueurs, but the double portion of filling can help make up for the reduced volume.
One unexpected benefit of making a zero-proof pie is that, as Watkins points out, it will take less time to freeze since alcohol prolongs this process. Her recommendation is to check the pie after just two hours of chilling time because it might be firm enough to slice at this stage.
How to make miniature grasshopper pies
While grasshopper pie is great for serving a group, a mini pie might be the answer if you prefer solo snacking. Watkins says the best way to miniaturize this recipe is by using 4-inch springform pans, as these would make what she calls "absolutely darling" desserts. To prepare the small pies, simply divide the crust mixture between the pans, place on a cookie sheet, and then proceed as you would with the larger recipe. Watkins advises that with these smaller crusts, you should rotate the cookie sheet after 5 minutes so that they bake evenly. Once the crusts are cooled, fill them and freeze them as per the recipe, but check them after just an hour because the smaller the pie, the faster it freezes.
If you don't own miniature springform pans, you need not acquire them just to make this pie (or pies). In a pinch, Watkins says that tart shells will do. If the shells aren't particularly deep, though, you'll wind up with a larger number of smaller tarts than you would using springform pans. In such an instance, they might need even less freezing time, so you can check them after 30 to 45 minutes. Still have more filling and crust than tart shells? Yet another option is to layer the leftover crumbs and filling to make parfaits. As Watkins puts it, there's "loads of wiggle room on this recipe."
- 30 Oreo cookies
- 6 tablespoons melted salted butter
- ¾ cup whole milk
- 24 marshmallows (regular-sized)
- ¼ cup crème de menthe
- 2 tablespoons crème de cacao
- 2 drops green food coloring
- 4 cups whipped heavy cream, divided
- 2 fresh mint sprigs
- 2 tablespoons shaved or grated chocolate
