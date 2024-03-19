Where Was Top Chef Season 21 Filmed?

Season 21 of "Top Chef" is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 on Bravo. Since the show's inception in 2006, the primary locations have spanned from San Francisco to New York City to London. The forthcoming season of the culinary challenge, however, will take place in the one and only Badger State. For this run of the Emmy Award-winning reality program, viewers will get a glimpse into America's Heartland, a region famous for its abundance of comfort fare. Competitors will demonstrate their talents and passion for genuine Midwestern cuisine in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin's two most populous cities.

Kristen Kish, the new host of "Top Chef" and Season 10 victor, will be accompanied by judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio, both of whom have sat on the panel since Day 1. As 15 "cheftestants" from around the globe battle for the six-figure cash prize, the audience will witness the pros infuse some of Milwaukee and Madison's truest staples — including fresh cheeses from dairy farms, legendary fruits such as cranberries and cherries, hearty sausages, and various farmers market produce — into their innovative dishes.