Mistakes Everyone Makes With Broccoli

Some people love broccoli with a fiery passion, while others won't touch the stuff. But, whichever end of the spectrum you fall on, you might be making mistakes with broccoli. Now, if you already love broccoli, you could be making it even tastier. While, if you don't like it or think it's just okay, you might be surprised how delicious it can be once you know how to cook it right.

You might be thinking, "it's just broccoli — how hard can it be?" However, that underestimates the nuances involved with cooking. Broccoli is very easy to overcook, for instance, and that can lead to the kind of soggy, mushy broccoli you want to avoid. Many people also think that boiling or steaming are the main ways to cook broccoli, but there are actually far more delicious ways to prepare the vegetable. If you aren't getting creative enough with your recipes, you're missing out on some amazing ways to enjoy this dreamy green. But before you even get to cooking broccoli, it all starts with choosing the perfect head and storing it correctly.

See, there are more ways to go wrong with broccoli than you might have imagined. We'd be surprised if you weren't making at least a handful of these common broccoli missteps. But, luckily for you, we have the solutions you need. Now, learn about the mistakes commonly made with broccoli and how to avoid them.