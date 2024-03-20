Everything You Need To Know About The New Top Chef Host Kristen Kish

It was 2006 when the world watched its first episode of Bravo's "Top Chef." Nearly 20 years later, viewers are still tuning in for the program promising edge-of-your-seat competition, inspiring and creative dishes, and up-and-coming chefs with unique stories. One of the many motivating contestants to be featured on the popular reality cooking show over the years is Kristen Kish, who crushed the competition to take the title of "Top Chef" champion in 2013.

In Season 21, Kish will again return to the set of "Top Chef" ... but not as a competitor. This time around, the beloved chef will be serving instead as the show's brand-new host, guiding viewers and hopeful competitors through their various culinary trials. But who is Kristen Kish, really? As it turns out, the cooking powerhouse has had a noteworthy journey to stardom. Before you settle down to catch up on the newest season, here's everything you need to know about the new "Top Chef" host Kristen Kish.