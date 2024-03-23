Shady Things About Dairy Queen's Menu

Dairy Queen might not be as common as other fast food chains, but it certainly has its share of loyal fans — and frustrated detractors. The chain known for serving Blizzards upside down has more than 7,000 locations in over 20 countries and has won over fans with its soft serve, ice cream cakes, and other confections.

The first Dairy Queen opened its doors in 1940 in Illinois, and over the years locations have popped up from coast to coast. Dairy Queen is completely franchised, which means that independent owners purchase the rights to sell Dairy Queen products, at prices they choose. (Meaning the quality of your local Dairy Queen might have a lot to do with the owner behind it.) That said, Dairy Queen's franchise operations are successful by any measure: The brand was ranked the No. 19 franchise in the United States in 2023 by Franchise Times, which reports that the chain raked in over $5.7 billion in global sales in the previous fiscal year. Not too shabby for a business that sells something called a Dilly Bar.

Fans praise the chain for its addictive frozen treats and high-quality ingredients. Not every DQ serves hot food, but many of the ones that do have happy repeat customers. Still, there are some things best left unordered, according to customers and employees who work behind the scenes.