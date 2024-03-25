How, Exactly, Do You Store Cake Pops?
Maybe you're planning a child's birthday party, or the coffee drive-thru has you dreaming about making your own Starbucks copycat cake pops. Whatever the reason, it's easy to see the allure of this portable dessert. Whether you use a cake pop mold or roll them by hand, you often need to store them afterward. Misshapen or crooked cake pops from being tossed haphazardly in a container are not an option.
Store them at room temperature if you're eating or serving them soon. Seal them in a container, or wrap the cake pop stand tightly in wax paper, plastic wrap, or aluminum foil. Alternatively, drop them into cellophane bags and tie them off so they'll be ready to grab individually. They'll last for up to a week if you keep them out of direct sunlight in a cool, dry area.
To store in the fridge, line the bottom of a container with a paper towel and lay the cake pops inside, reversing their direction with each new layer to fit as many as possible. Lay another paper towel on top and seal the lid. The paper towels will help collect any condensation, and cake pops stay fresh in the fridge for two weeks or longer. When taking them out of the refrigerator, set them out for 30 to 60 minutes beforehand to bring them to room temperature. To avoid the dreaded "sweaty" cake pop, place them somewhere cool and dry so they won't warm up too quickly.
Freezing them and avoiding cracks
If you plan to store your cake pops in the freezer, wrap each in wax paper or a layer of plastic wrap followed by aluminum to prevent condensation or freezer burn. Place them flat down in a freezer bag or sealed container, changing the direction they face with each layer to guarantee they don't get smashed together. A tightly wrapped cake pop is fine in the freezer for weeks or can even be okay for up to half a year (however, the quality will decrease with time).
When removing them from the freezer, ensure you have plenty of time before serving them. Thaw them in the refrigerator overnight or for at least two or three hours, placing them on paper towels to collect moisture. Similar to the sweating problem, the faster they warm up, the more likely you'll have issues with cracked cake pops. There isn't much you can do to fix cracks other than re-dipping the cake pop, but you can take steps to avoid that issue altogether. Those cracks happen because the cold or frozen cake pop hasn't finished expanding when thawing out. To combat this, place the desserts in the freezer naked and dip them after they've thawed completely.
After the pops have been defrosted in the fridge, transfer them to a table or countertop to reach room temperature. If no dipping is needed, set them out and let everyone enjoy your cake pop creations.