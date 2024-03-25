How, Exactly, Do You Store Cake Pops?

Maybe you're planning a child's birthday party, or the coffee drive-thru has you dreaming about making your own Starbucks copycat cake pops. Whatever the reason, it's easy to see the allure of this portable dessert. Whether you use a cake pop mold or roll them by hand, you often need to store them afterward. Misshapen or crooked cake pops from being tossed haphazardly in a container are not an option.

Store them at room temperature if you're eating or serving them soon. Seal them in a container, or wrap the cake pop stand tightly in wax paper, plastic wrap, or aluminum foil. Alternatively, drop them into cellophane bags and tie them off so they'll be ready to grab individually. They'll last for up to a week if you keep them out of direct sunlight in a cool, dry area.

To store in the fridge, line the bottom of a container with a paper towel and lay the cake pops inside, reversing their direction with each new layer to fit as many as possible. Lay another paper towel on top and seal the lid. The paper towels will help collect any condensation, and cake pops stay fresh in the fridge for two weeks or longer. When taking them out of the refrigerator, set them out for 30 to 60 minutes beforehand to bring them to room temperature. To avoid the dreaded "sweaty" cake pop, place them somewhere cool and dry so they won't warm up too quickly.