Loaded BBQ Chicken Baked Potatoes Recipe

Humble potatoes are regularly incorporated into comforting, easy side dishes. Loaded baked potatoes take things up a notch, however, by placing the spuds front and center, and recipe developer Feta Topalu knows how to make them shine. Her loaded BBQ chicken baked potatoes feature a delicious filling of shredded chicken and classic garnishes that tie it all together. Topalu loves a few things about this dish, listing, "first, the use of rotisserie chicken (because we all know how versatile and handy rotisserie chicken is). Second, the sweet, smoky, and tangy flavor profile of the BBQ-tossed chicken and how well it pairs with the toppings, especially the crumbled bacon!"

Indeed, this satisfying recipe combines ready-made ingredients and pantry staples to whip up a dazzling creation with minimal prep time. Thanks to the BBQ chicken and extras, this baked potato will satiate your hunger so you don't necessarily have to prepare anything else for your plate. That said, Topalu suggests enjoying this dish with a leafy green salad if desired, explaining, "This will provide some contrast to the richness of the loaded potatoes." Alternatively, grill or boil some corn on the cob, serve up a creamy coleslaw, or plate these potatoes with your favorite grilled or roasted vegetables.