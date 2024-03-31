Loaded BBQ Chicken Baked Potatoes Recipe
Humble potatoes are regularly incorporated into comforting, easy side dishes. Loaded baked potatoes take things up a notch, however, by placing the spuds front and center, and recipe developer Feta Topalu knows how to make them shine. Her loaded BBQ chicken baked potatoes feature a delicious filling of shredded chicken and classic garnishes that tie it all together. Topalu loves a few things about this dish, listing, "first, the use of rotisserie chicken (because we all know how versatile and handy rotisserie chicken is). Second, the sweet, smoky, and tangy flavor profile of the BBQ-tossed chicken and how well it pairs with the toppings, especially the crumbled bacon!"
Indeed, this satisfying recipe combines ready-made ingredients and pantry staples to whip up a dazzling creation with minimal prep time. Thanks to the BBQ chicken and extras, this baked potato will satiate your hunger so you don't necessarily have to prepare anything else for your plate. That said, Topalu suggests enjoying this dish with a leafy green salad if desired, explaining, "This will provide some contrast to the richness of the loaded potatoes." Alternatively, grill or boil some corn on the cob, serve up a creamy coleslaw, or plate these potatoes with your favorite grilled or roasted vegetables.
Gather the ingredients for loaded BBQ chicken baked potatoes
For this recipe, start by rinsing and scrubbing large russet potatoes. Next, get olive oil, kosher salt, and fresh cracked black pepper to season. For the BBQ sauce, you'll need ketchup, apple cider vinegar, packed brown sugar, honey, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper. Finally, grab some shredded cooked chicken, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, and sliced green onions.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Pierce the potatoes
Pierce potatoes all over with a fork and place onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 3: Add seasonings
Drizzle potatoes with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and rub until coated.
Step 4: Bake the potatoes
Bake potatoes until cooked through and easily pierced through with a knife, about 55-70 minutes. Set aside for 10 minutes to slightly cool.
Step 5: Combine the BBQ sauce ingredients
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, combine ketchup, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, honey, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper. Stir well to combine.
Step 6: Bring the sauce to a simmer
Place saucepan over medium heat and bring mixture to a gentle simmer, stirring frequently to prevent burning or sticking. Once it reaches a simmer, reduce heat to low.
Step 7: Cook the sauce and taste it for seasoning
Let BBQ sauce cook over low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened. Season with salt and pepper to taste and remove from heat.
Step 8: Combine the chicken and BBQ sauce
Place shredded chicken into a large bowl. Pour over the BBQ sauce and toss well to coat.
Step 9: Cut the potatoes open
Slice each potato down the center lengthwise and gently squeeze to open.
Step 10: Fluff the insides
Fluff potatoes with a fork and transfer to a serving plate.
Step 11: Add chicken
Fill each potato with BBQ chicken.
Step 12: Add garnishes, and serve hot
Top potatoes with crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream, and sliced green onions. Serve immediately.
What kind of potatoes are good for loaded potatoes?
This recipe calls for russet potatoes, which Topalu explains work well for baking "due to their thick skin and fluffy texture." You can substitute other potato varieties if desired, though a few modifications will need to be made. Topalu suggests swapping russets for Yukon Gold or red potatoes, which also bake well. "Keep in mind that the size of potatoes varies, which means the cooking time will need to be adjusted accordingly," she adds. Yukon Golds are relatively smaller in size with a thinner skin, and they offer a rich and creamy consistency that rivals the fluffiness of russets.
Much like Yukon Golds, red potatoes have a thinner skin that won't crisp up the same way as a russet. They can have a mildly sweet and nutty taste that adds a layer of flavor to your loaded baked potato. However, the final result will have a denser texture due to the waxier nature of the potato, so if fluffy spuds are your favorite, stick with russets.
What are some good toppings for loaded potatoes?
One of the best things about loaded baked potatoes is that everyone can choose their own adventure. Topalu's rendition opts for classics like crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions. However, creativity is the name of the game. "You could use pickled or fresh jalapeños, diced onions, cilantro, diced avocado, Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream), diced tomatoes, grilled corn kernels from a cob, or even a spoonful of warm baked beans," she suggests.
There really isn't much stopping you from adding just about anything to your loaded potato, considering the root vegetable shows up in so many dishes. Add ground beef, load up on roasted mushrooms, or make a BBQ tofu scramble to spoon on top. A fried egg is always a good idea, and when in doubt, just double down on the cheese and complement things with a sprinkling of fresh herbs. If you're serving these loaded BBQ chicken baked potatoes to a group, consider setting up an assembly station so everyone can pile on their favorite goodies.
- 4 large russet potatoes, rinsed and scrubbed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- ½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 cup ketchup
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
- ½ cup crumbled bacon
- ¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 green onions, sliced
|Calories per Serving
|745
|Total Fat
|22.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|77.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|110.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.6 g
|Total Sugars
|38.8 g
|Sodium
|1,360.9 mg
|Protein
|30.4 g