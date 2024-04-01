Cinnamon Pear Monkey Bread Recipe

Vergara describes this monkey bread as "so adaptable" — you can use her recipe as a template, but tweak it any way you like to make it your own. Vergara suggests using different seasonal fruits, such as peaches or fresh berries in the summer or apples in the fall, in place of pears. Feel free to switch up the flavorings to complement the fruits. For example, for blueberry monkey bread, you might omit the extra cinnamon and add some lemon zest to the sugar.

You could also use dried fruit instead of or in addition to fresh. Raisins would work, as would craisins or dried cherries. Nuts, too, would be a great mix-in for monkey bread, as would shredded coconut or chocolate chips. Consider supplementing the cinnamon with other seasonings, as well. Cardamom or ginger would taste great with pears, or you could even spice things up with black or cayenne pepper. If you opt for either type of pepper, though, you might want to start with just ¼ teaspoon.

Whatever you add to your monkey bread, once cooled, it should last up to 4 days at room temperature if covered in plastic. To reheat it, Vergara suggests wrapping it in foil and giving it about 5 minutes in a hot (425 F) oven.