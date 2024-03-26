What Kind Of Steak Should You Use For The Best Homemade Torta?

Round and sirloin cuts can be among the more affordable cuts of beef, making them an appealing choice for home cooks on a budget who still desire a flavorful and hearty meal on the go.

An important thing to know about tortas is that the steak should be quite thin. While you should look for the most thinly sliced cuts of these steaks available at your supermarket or butcher, it's likely they still won't be thin enough. Rapone recommends covering your steak in plastic wrap and pounding it with a meat mallet or other heavy item until it reaches a thickness of ¼ to ⅛ of an inch. This step is vital to creating the required texture and ensuring it can cook as quickly as directed. Some butchers may also do this for you if requested.

However, if you're not a fan of beef in general, don't despair: Rapone says you can still enjoy the recipe by swapping the steak for a chicken breast or pork cutlet. But for those looking for the most flavorful and authentic torta experience, grab some sirloin or round and sink your teeth into this uniquely delicious sandwich.