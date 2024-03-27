The Difference Between Chicken Francese And Milanese

Chicken Francese and chicken Milanese are two iconic Italian dishes beloved around the globe. Despite sharing the spotlight in the realm of poultry-based gastronomy, they differ in their preparation methods and flavors. The standard recipe for chicken Milanese — which, as its name suggests, originated in Milan — features thinly-pounded chicken breasts dredged in flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs before being fried to golden perfection. This triple-layered crust not only ensures a crispy exterior but also locks in moisture, resulting in tender and succulent chicken. The flour provides a base for the egg wash to adhere to, while the breadcrumbs yield a satisfying crunch. Additionally, the use of breadcrumbs infuses the meat with a subtle nuttiness.

On the other hand, chicken Francese — which, despite its name, is Italian, not French — boasts a simpler yet equally-delectable technique. Hailing from Italian-American tradition and being particularly popular in New York, a classic chicken Francese recipe calls for thinly-sliced chicken breasts dipped in a mixture of flour and eggs before being pan-fried. The absence of breadcrumbs ultimately results in a lighter coating than its counterpart. The straightforward embellishment allows the tangy lemon sauce, a hallmark of chicken Francese, to shine through.