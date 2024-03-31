6 Best And 5 Worst Egg Brands To Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eggs have been a kitchen staple for a long time, even for those of us who aren't fortunate enough to have a flock of birds in our backyard. One of the many great things about eggs is that they're readily available. But, with that availability comes some surprising complications. There are approximately a million and one different choices to make (we counted) when reaching for a container of eggs, and they're not all straightforward. There are a lot of surprising egg facts that can complicate things even further. So, do you opt for cage-free? Free-range? What do cage-free and free-range mean, anyway? Organic? Grade A?

Let's talk about that last one to help illustrate just what would-be responsible egg buyers are up against. The idea of Grade A eggs sounds great, right? Surely, they're the best? But it's not so easy. While Grade A is a description of the eggs' qualities, there's a pretty good chance that a carton full of very similar, Grade A eggs came from chickens that were condemned to spend their short, painful lives in a factory farm. And there are still a lot of eggs produced under incredibly cruel conditions — up to 66%, according to various estimates.

That's clearly not great, especially if you're trying to make better choices at the grocery store. So, what eggs should you really be buying — and which brands in particular? Let's talk about what brands of eggs you can hope to buy with a clear conscience, and some that you should just walk away from. Read to the end for a full explanation of our methodology.