Unexpected Thanksgiving Sides That Have Guests Begging For More

Turkey might be the centerpiece of the quintessential Thanksgiving meal, but if we're being honest, the side dishes are where our true allegiance lies. Creamy mashed potatoes, crispy green bean casseroles, caramelized yams with marshmallows, and buttery stuffing are at least as mouth-watering as the enormous bird at the center of the proceedings, and many of us spend hours in the kitchen trying to take our recipes up a notch each year. But even stone-cold classics like mashed potatoes and stuffing can go out of style or become mundane, and you might find yourself casting around the internet for something a little more unique to round out your meal. You could add different ingredients here and there, like spicing up your sweet potato casserole with a streusel topping instead of marshmallows, or use a different technique, like substituting the mashed potatoes with scalloped potatoes.

For a change that will really mix up the usual fare, however, you need to take a bold step into unknown territory, and we've got all the recipes and inspiration you need to make this year's meal something special. Whether you're looking for dishes that can easily stand in for classics or ones that can simply add to the mix, we've got you covered. From kimchi mac and cheese to baked tostones, here are our best recipes for a unique Thanksgiving spread.