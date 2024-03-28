Add Egg Whites To Crème Brûlée For A Firmer Texture

Since baking is a science that usually requires precision, we aren't recommending that you go rogue and swap all your yolks for whites. Rather, the proteins in an egg white — when added with the yolks — will create a firmer base that continues to hold shape once your crème brûlée has set and is ready to serve. Additionally, when you work with the full egg, instead of just the yolk, you avoid the risk of your crème brûlée becoming overly firm. Combining a whole egg with the extra yolks will result in a structured yet buoyant and creamy texture.

To make your next crème brûlée with the addition of egg whites, you will still add all your egg ingredients at the same time, just with the inclusion of one full egg with four yolks (traditional recipes call for 5 yolks). From there, follow the rest of your recipe as outlined, and then patiently wait for your ramekins to cook, cool, and firm to perfection before serving.

If you're suddenly craving crème brûlée (we don't blame you) but don't have the time or willpower to go full French pastry chef mode, you've got options. You can try this 3-ingredient crème brûlee recipe for a streamlined yet creamy and delicious fix.