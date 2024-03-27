Where Can You Find Costco's Guava Cheesecake?
Costco is known for its iconic cheesecakes. The grocery chain sells a 12-inch plain version all year round. However, Costco also offers various flavors seasonally, including strawberry, chocolate, lemon meringue, and cherry. One of the store's more unique flavors, which consumers may have seen swirling around social media, is its guava cheesecake.
The tropical fruit-forward dessert consists of a light pink guava-infused cheesecake base with a traditional graham cracker crust. It's topped with a vibrant deep pink guava glaze and whipped cream. Unfortunately, shoppers may have some difficulty getting their hands on this cheesecake unless they're also interested in a tropical vacation.
While Costco fans get pumped when iconic cheesecakes hit stores, most customers who live in the continental U.S. won't find the guava cheesecake in their local warehouses. This refreshing flavor has primarily been spotted at locations in Hawaii. The company is likely prioritizing products with popular local ingredients, since guava trees are abundant in the Aloha State.
Costco Hawaii's got the guava
With roots in South and Central America, guava is now grown in most tropical climates and has a sweet flavor profile, similar to a strawberry-pineapple fusion. When paired with a tart, cream-based dessert, it makes for the perfect sweet-and-sour combination. While it's unclear how many Hawaiian stores have this Costco item, Maui locations list a nearly 5-pound guava cheesecake for $19.99. One TikTok user describes the flavor as "rich and creamy" with a prominent guava flavor. However, they ultimately decided it was too tangy and heavy for them.
While this dessert may seem like a Hawaiian exclusive, another TikToker notes in the comments that they also have seen this cheesecake in Miami. One commenter echoed this information on Reddit, where others shared their guava cheesecake reviews, noting that it's worth a try if you're ever in Hawaii. One user even raved about the flavor, saying, "This is the best cheesecake Costco makes," adding that they traveled home with an extra one.
Understandably, many cheesecake fans are saddened that most mainland Costcos don't have this option. However, it's possible to make guava cheesecake from scratch at home. Modify a classic New York cheesecake recipe by incorporating guava paste into the base and making a guava glaze for the topping. It likely won't be perfect, but it may satisfy your appetite until flights to Hawaii go on sale.