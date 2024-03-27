Where Can You Find Costco's Guava Cheesecake?

Costco is known for its iconic cheesecakes. The grocery chain sells a 12-inch plain version all year round. However, Costco also offers various flavors seasonally, including strawberry, chocolate, lemon meringue, and cherry. One of the store's more unique flavors, which consumers may have seen swirling around social media, is its guava cheesecake.

The tropical fruit-forward dessert consists of a light pink guava-infused cheesecake base with a traditional graham cracker crust. It's topped with a vibrant deep pink guava glaze and whipped cream. Unfortunately, shoppers may have some difficulty getting their hands on this cheesecake unless they're also interested in a tropical vacation.

While Costco fans get pumped when iconic cheesecakes hit stores, most customers who live in the continental U.S. won't find the guava cheesecake in their local warehouses. This refreshing flavor has primarily been spotted at locations in Hawaii. The company is likely prioritizing products with popular local ingredients, since guava trees are abundant in the Aloha State.