13 Restaurant Chains With The Best Bruschetta Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Bruschetta may just be the perfect appetizer. The combination of juicy tomatoes, herbaceous basil, and crunchy bread is light enough to whet your appetite, but also incredibly satisfying on its own. A classic tomato bruschetta recipe typically calls for grilled or toasted bread rubbed with garlic and topped with a mixture of tomatoes, olive oil, basil, and salt. Different takes on the dish could include additions like mozzarella, red onion, and balsamic vinegar. Some people even switch up the formula altogether and forgo the tomatoes for ingredients like roasted eggplant, mushrooms, or artichokes.

With its simple, but delicious ingredients, it's easy to see why bruschetta is a staple at many Italian restaurants. You might think that it's pretty standard across the board, but the truth is some restaurants outshine others in terms of flavor, freshness, portion size, and overall value. To find out which restaurant chains serve the best bruschetta, we combed through hundreds of reviews to see which versions impressed diners the most. From classic bruschetta to innovative creations, these are the restaurants that serve the best versions of this beloved Italian appetizer.