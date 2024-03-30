Enough With The Mile-High Burgers Already

Burgers, the classic handheld meal with presumed German roots, have become a spectacle celebrated for their versatility. Restaurants specializing in these savory sandwiches boast menus with a bounty of options. So, whether you prefer a single patty adorned with the standard lettuce, onions, tomato, and cheese or four patties smothered with macaroni and cheese, brisket, fried onions, avocados, a fried egg, pork belly, and virtually anything else you can imagine, rest assured you'll be able to order whatever combination pleases your palate. However, when it comes to the latter, "more" doesn't always translate to "merrier."

We can genuinely appreciate culinary artistry, but when a "unique" dish becomes intimidating to the average consumer, it's a turn-off. Beyond the obvious health concerns, the very notion of assembling a burger that requires advanced engineering to prevent an impending collapse raises an eyebrow. Beneath the layers of bravado and Instagrammable aesthetics lies a fundamental flaw: the poor structural integrity of these over-the-top creations.

While competitive eaters may revel in the challenge of tackling colossal hamburgers and cheeseburgers, the average diner is left grappling with a mess of epic proportions. Burgers should be a delightful union of tastes and textures. The struggle that ensues from attempting to contain a mountain of toppings undermines this compatibility. Each bite becomes a precarious balancing act, risking the disintegration of the burger into a mound of disarray. The symphony of flavors becomes lost in the cacophony of ingredients rivaling for attention.