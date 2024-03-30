The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Homemade Sausage Gravy, According To An Expert

Biscuits and gravy is one of life's simple pleasures. The combination of flakey biscuits and rich, white gravy makes for a Southern-style breakfast that's slap-ya-mama good. It may be hard to believe that something so decadent is made with just a handful of ingredients. But according to Chef John Politte, owner and executive chef at It's Only Food, when it comes to sausage gravy, simplicity is the name of the game.

"I think the biggest mistake people make with homemade sausage gravy is that they try to over-season it," Politte said in an exclusive interview with Mashed, adding, "There is no complexity to the recipe. It's just sausage, flour, milk, and black pepper." Rather than just throwing all of the ingredients together, though, making a roux involves slowly adding flour to the fat rendered from the cooked sausage. It's this roux that gives the gravy its savory, meaty flavor. "People will taste it as it cooks and say, 'It needs something' and then start adding things to it that totally change the flavor profile and character of the dish," Politte quips. "Keep it simple, follow the recipe, and trust the outcome."

And because the roux is the pièce de résistance of this recipe, Politte encourages giving it ample time to blossom. "It is also important to cook the roux long enough before adding the milk and to simmer the gravy after it is done," he says, adding, "Doing this will ensure a nicely developed flavor‌."