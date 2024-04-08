Why An Expert Says Hot Chocolate Deserves High-Quality Ingredients

Hot chocolate is a classic comforting beverage that can be elevated with whipped cream, vanilla extract, or cinnamon for a spiced hot chocolate recipe. Even places like Starbucks offer peppermint syrup in hot cocoa for those festive holiday vibes. While grabbing the takeout option or opting for the prepackaged hot chocolate packets on grocery store shelves is convenient in a pinch, making this beverage from scratch is ideal.

Variations of white, milk, or dark chocolate can be used to craft this sippable treat, with the darker, bittersweet chocolate creating the most decadent hot chocolate recipe. However, your drink's overall quality will largely depend on the ingredients you use for the base. According to Greyson Claes, the head pastry chef at One White Street and Rigor Hill Market, you shouldn't be frugal with the chocolate you buy for your hot cocoa.

Claes explained to Mashed, "You want to use the best chocolate you can afford that is meant for baking and melting." He emphasized the need for exceptional ingredients because the chocolate essentially only gets combined with two other ingredients: milk and sugar. Therefore, the subtle flavor notes present in pricier chocolate will embody your entire drink. "I love using Valrhona Chocolates," Claes added.