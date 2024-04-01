The Simple Way Rachael Ray Upgrades Salad Dressing

There are probably plenty of things you didn't know about Rachael Ray, but it's no secret that she can make incredible salad dressing. Whether it's balsamic or a Dijon-based vinaigrette, Ray has mastered the art of emulsions, and her secret is one magic ingredient. According to Ray, adding egg yolks to salad dressing while whisking can make it appear shinier and provide a richer taste. Egg yolks also add extra creaminess and can help bond the emulsion.

Egg yolks are a key ingredient in emulsions like mayonnaise, and they can easily be incorporated into salad dressing for the same effect. Emulsions are mixtures of liquids that do not typically combine due to their composition. If you've ever heard that oil and water don't mix, it's the same concept. Most vinaigrettes are oil and water combinations that must be vigorously mixed to become homogenous. In many of Ray's salad dressing recipes, you'll notice that she adds the oil slowly as she whisks. This allows time for small amounts of oil to fully combine with the watery contents. Essentially, egg yolks are excellent emulsifiers that speed up that process and prevent separation.

Putting egg yolks in salad dressing is not only helpful, but it's also quick and easy. As long as you don't mind a little raw egg, yolks can take your salad dressing to a whole new level.