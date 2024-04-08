Garlicky Salmon Alfredo Lasagna Rolls Recipe

Lasagna is a favorite in many households, with its delightful cheesiness and sauciness layered between pasta sheets. It's also an excellent candidate for customization. There are many different ways to make lasagna, whether you want to load up on meat, cheese, or veggies. While the traditional recipe features multiple layers in a baking dish, you've got options when it comes to reimagining this classic. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shows off garlicky salmon Alfredo lasagna rolls that transform the meal from stackable to rollable.

Watkins' rendition eschews the usual red sauce, calling for another favorite: Alfredo. She adds plenty of garlic to enhance the rich, buttery sauce and pairs it with flaked salmon to tie it all together. "I love the cuisine combination with this recipe," Watkins says. "Alfredo meets lasagna meets scampi in this harmonious blend of savory, creamy, zesty, and cheesy flavors and ingredients."

Aside from the symphony of flavors, the aesthetics are on point too. "I also get a kick out of the rolled presentation," she says. Watkins also notes the ease of portioning and serving this lasagna, and that it "presents very nicely on the plate." As far as accompaniments, Watkins suggests a simple leafy green salad with a lemony vinaigrette would be the perfect complement to this hearty meal. "I also wouldn't shy away from some focaccia or crostini for dipping into that garlicky sauce," she adds.