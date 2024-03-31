The Fresh Herbs You Need For The Most Savory And Aromatic Turkey Pot Pie

Sometimes, you just need a hearty meal packed with comforting, homestyle flavors. When these moments roll around, a delicious turkey pot pie is one of the easiest and most satisfying choices. While most cooks may focus on more prominent ingredients like the turkey or crust, the real secret to a perfectly savory, ideally spiced pot pie lies in the herbs used.

Two types of herbs are all that's needed to complement the balanced yet indulgent flavors of Mashed's comforting turkey pot pie recipe: fresh sage and rosemary. Mashed recipe developer Mackenzie Burgess says just a chopped tablespoon of each is enough to develop the aromatic flavor that puts this pie far ahead of competitors. Burgess notes, "I've even had friends and family try this pot pie and say, 'Wow, this is the best pot pie I've ever had! What did you put in it?' and they're always shocked to hear about the fresh sage and rosemary snuck in."

But the presence of these two herbs should be no surprise to experienced cooks. They're among the foundation of many commercially produced dried poultry seasonings, alongside others like thyme and marjoram.