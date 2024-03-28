KFC's New Nuggets Are Flooded In Sauce

In 2022, KFC launched its first-ever chicken nuggets, putting the fast food chain on the nugget map alongside other established vendors like Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. Now, starting April 1, KFC locations nationwide are leveling up their nugget game with the introduction of the brand's new Saucy Nuggets, per information shared with Mashed.

While the date of KFC's launch may strike some as an April Fool's Day prank, it is indeed genuine. A container of 10 sauce-covered nuggets will be available for $5.99. Those seeking more than 10 pieces can spend a minimum of $10 on the KFC website or through the KFC app and receive an additional 10 Saucy Nuggets free of charge. If you're still hungry after all of those sauce-coated bites, the brand suggests following them up with "a little something sweet" in the form of its recently-released Apple Pie Poppers.

KFC's white meat nuggets will be accompanied by five sauce options ranging in flavor from sweet to smoky to spicy. While two of these sauces will likely be familiar to aficionados of the brand, three of them are new: Korean BBQ, Honey Sriracha, and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce.