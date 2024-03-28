KFC's New Nuggets Are Flooded In Sauce
In 2022, KFC launched its first-ever chicken nuggets, putting the fast food chain on the nugget map alongside other established vendors like Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. Now, starting April 1, KFC locations nationwide are leveling up their nugget game with the introduction of the brand's new Saucy Nuggets, per information shared with Mashed.
While the date of KFC's launch may strike some as an April Fool's Day prank, it is indeed genuine. A container of 10 sauce-covered nuggets will be available for $5.99. Those seeking more than 10 pieces can spend a minimum of $10 on the KFC website or through the KFC app and receive an additional 10 Saucy Nuggets free of charge. If you're still hungry after all of those sauce-coated bites, the brand suggests following them up with "a little something sweet" in the form of its recently-released Apple Pie Poppers.
KFC's white meat nuggets will be accompanied by five sauce options ranging in flavor from sweet to smoky to spicy. While two of these sauces will likely be familiar to aficionados of the brand, three of them are new: Korean BBQ, Honey Sriracha, and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce.
KFC says it's all about the sauce
In addition to the three new flavors available for Saucy Nuggets, customers can also retry two familiar offerings. KFC is bringing back Nashville Hot and Georgia Gold, two crowd-pleasing sauces in high demand from the fast food chain's sauce stans. While you prepare your palate, you may just want to brush up on the KFC sauces we've ranked worst to best.
In the statement shared with Mashed, CMO of KFC U.S. Nick Chavez noted, "We've entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets — made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC's secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices — dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate." Whether you're a "self-proclaimed sauce-pert," to use KFC's terminology, or you're just dipping your toe into the world of sauce-coated chicken, you may want to prepare yourself for the flavorful experiences to come. Where sauce is concerned, more is usually better, so if you can't get enough, check out the best fast food chicken nugget sauces.