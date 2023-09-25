KFC Sauces Ranked Worst To Best

KFC may be best known for the secret eleven herbs and spices that make its chicken so delicious, but few diners get out of the drive-thru without a few packets of dipping sauce stashed in their bag. It's the best way to add flavor to strips, fries, wings, and thighs, even if the famous coating is already packed with spicy flavor. Even if you don't ask for sauce at all, sometimes you'll find a few tucked beneath your order, gifts from the fast-food fairy godclerks who just want you to be happy.

No matter what you think of as the best order from the KFC menu, there's a special blend of sauce that can take your experience to flavorful heights. Each has its merits to be sure, and while chicken dipping is absolutely a matter of taste, not all of these little packets rate at the same level of saucy enjoyment. We gave all the options behind the counter a fair shake and we're ready to weigh in on which are worth dipping and which are worth skipping.