Shady Things About Popeyes' Menu

When you go to Popeyes, you expect it will have what's listed on the menu. However, many customers have noticed Popeyes running out of food, and we're not talking about locations running out of chicken sandwiches like they did when they were new in 2019. Some locations have run out of most of the items on the menu.

Occasionally, a location may be out of just one thing, like bone-in chicken. However, it's often worse than that. As one Redditor said, "Whenever I order at my like 3 local popeyes, they literally are out of over half the menu every time." Another Reddit user says that they and other customers at the store made their chicken orders only to learn that "They absolutely knew they had zero chicken ... but still took our orders so they could keep our money." Instead, they were offered "$34 worth of fries and mac & cheese. ... After researching it, I've discovered this is the process at Popeye's."

This problem occurred both before, during, and after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when much of the restaurant world was dealing with supply chain issues. Even today, Popeyes sometimes runs out of food when the chain has a special that makes people flock to their local restaurant. However, it seems that at least some locations are as likely to run out of food on a random Tuesday as during a special rush.