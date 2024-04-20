The 13 Best Baked Potatoes In The US, According To Customer Reviews

The baked potato: both humble and upscale, and tirelessly versatile. Its fluffy insides are the perfect vehicle for bacon bits, sour cream, and chives, yet a simple pat of butter and a sprinkle of salt is enough to enhance the potato's subtle flavor. But what if you want to skip the many at-home baked potato mistakes you can make and just eat a delicious spud at a restaurant? Across the nation, eateries dream up loaded baked potato creations smothered in savory sauces and packed with diverse toppings. Proteins like lobster, brisket, and oxtail feature alongside lighter selections like fresh or sauteed veggies. And at fine dining restaurants, baked (or twice-baked) potatoes adorned with truffles or caviar produce rave reviews.

Considering how many establishments almost exclusively serve loaded potatoes, you might think that to rank amongst the best in the country, a baked potato must be stuffed with a buffet's worth of ingredients and its massive size should qualify as a full meal. Not so. Loaded potatoes are an awesome treat, yet restraint also goes a long way. Looking at customer reviews, we've tracked down the country's most elite baked potatoes, and the results tell the story of how diverse a baked potato can be.