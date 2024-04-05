The Shocking Amount Of Beers André The Giant Could Drink

Many people like to boast of how many beers they can throw back during the course of an evening's drinking, but how many beers can one human actually consume? According to the National Library of Medicine, a blood alcohol concentration of .40 or above may prove fatal. A person weighing 180 pounds might get there after drinking 21 beers at the standard American alcohol content of 5% in a span of six hours. The larger the person, however, the more alcohol they can drink before reaching the danger zone. They don't come much bigger than the late André the Giant, who tipped the scales at 550 pounds and stood at 7 feet 4 inches tall in his size 26 wrestling boots.

Fans knew the Giant for his feats in the squared circle, as well as his star turn in "The Princess Bride." Those who knew him best — including fellow wrestlers Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan — remember him as one of the all-time legendary boozers. According to an interview he did with David Letterman, he once drank 117 beers in one night. Even at 550 pounds, though, this would equate to a BAC of around .83%, which would not only incapacitate but quite likely kill a mere mortal. So was the giant's larger-than-life drinking prowess merely kayfabe? Well, not according to some other accounts that seem to corroborate his phenomenal capacity.