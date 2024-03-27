I Tried Ric Flair's Wooooo Energy Drink And Wasn't Wooed

While I don't usually review energy drinks, when I heard about Ric Flair's new Wooooo Energy I knew I'd have to try it and report on the results. Wrestling-slash-food tie-ins are absolutely in my wheelhouse, after all – yes, I'm aware no one reads the bylines of online articles (it's ok; I don't, either), but if you've ever read a Mashed article about food and the writer name-dropped Macho Man Randy Savage, Chris Jericho, or any other past or present pro wrestler, it was probably one of mine.

One thing about Wooooo is that it seems to be a product meant strictly for wrestling fans. Unlike with Zoa Energy, a drink marketed by The Rock (or Dwayne Johnson, as he's known in civilian life), the very name "Wooooo" is taken from a Ric Flair catchphrase, and his image is stylin' and profilin' on every can. Zoa, meanwhile, has very generic-looking packaging. It's also something you can only order from the Wooooo website, whereas Zoa can be purchased in groceries and convenience stores. It's not such a stretch, then, to assume that Wooooo Energy isn't being sold to fitness enthusiasts so much as it is to wrestling fans like me, which is to say, the markiest marks since the Funky Bunch.