What Are The Origins Of Banoffee Pie?

Food origin stories come in many varieties, from the vague ("this dish somewhat resembles something known in ancient Egypt, except for being made with completely different ingredients and cooked in an entirely different style") to the specific-yet-apocryphal (a 12-year-old TikToker claiming to have invented a recipe that's been around since their great-great-grandparents' time). On rare occasions, however, we know exactly who to credit, as is the case with recipes for dishes including Toll House cookies, cronuts, and banoffee pie. That last item, if you're not familiar with it, is a British dessert. The "pie" part is self-explanatory, while "banoffee" is a portmanteau word combining "banana" and "toffee." If it was an American invention, we might have called it "banaramel" pie, but we'll admit that the former does sound better.

Anyway, back to the backstory: Banoffee pie was invented in 1971 by a restaurateur named Nigel Mackenzie. He needed to find a new dessert for his East Sussex restaurant, The Hungry Monk. So, his chef and he started fiddling with an American recipe for a coffee-flavored pie. They decided to skip the coffee and flavor it with fruit instead, and the one that seemed to work best was banana. They originally called their creation, "Signor Banoffi's pie," but in time, the name got shortened, and the recipe itself (or variations thereof) was adopted by other restaurants and even printed on the Carnation condensed milk label. By now, the pie's such a British staple that you can even buy banoffee-flavored energy supplements.