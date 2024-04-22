Creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recipe

What's even better than chicken pot pie? This creamy chicken pot pie soup, which takes the classic dish out of the oven and onto the stovetop for an even easier-to-prepare one-pot meal. Whether you don't feel like turning on the oven or are simply looking for a simpler way to indulge in a steaming bowl of warming comfort, this recipe is a natural contender for family gatherings and cozy weeknight dinners alike.

Developed by A.J. Forget, this chicken pot pie soup goes from cutting board to dinner table in less than an hour, without creating a pile of dishes in the sink or sacrificing an ounce of flavor. With all of the traditional elements of a chicken pot pie — tender chicken, mixed vegetables, creamy gravy, and even golden pastry batons on top — this recipe scratches all the same itches as the original and is the perfect fit for your comfort food repertoire.