You Need To Be Careful Flipping 2-Ingredient Banana Egg Pancakes

Recipe developer Jennifer En's two-ingredient banana and egg pancakes are quick and delicious but can be a bit finicky. As with anything that only uses two ingredients (mashed banana and beaten eggs), the mixture is susceptible to breaking apart. Therefore, En recommends "[keeping] their delicate nature in mind when flipping." The pancake will fall to bits if you're too forceful, leaving you with a scrambled mush and a burnt and unpleasant breakfast.

There are two ways around this problem. The first is by using the correct tool. En suggests using a thin rubber spatula. Because rubber spatulas are more flexible than wooden or metal tools, they can get underneath even the thinnest pancakes. This means you won't risk smearing the mix across the pan (or spatula) in an attempt to flip the pancake. The second thing is to be patient. As easy as it is to become overwhelmed by the delicious smell of cooking pancakes and rush through, you'll only end up with a gooey end product. En explains that after the first flip, you should "cook until the other side is golden brown, one [or] two minutes more."