Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings Are Being Recalled Over Plastic

Fans of Trader Joe's frozen foods received some terrible news on March 2, when the grocery chain announced in an email to newsletter subscribers that its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings were recalled due to the potential presence of plastic in the product. The message was brief, alerting customers that the item has a best-by date of March 7, 2025, and lot code C1-1 or C1-2. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) confirmed the news with even more info about the nationwide recall.

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, which makes the dumplings, recalled 61,839 pounds of the product because of contamination from a permanent marker pen's plastic. The packages' USDA mark of inspection contains the number P-46009, and the recall affects all 6-ounce boxes made on December 7, 2023.

The plastic was discovered after customers contacted the FSIS to report finding it in their dumplings. While there haven't been any injury or adverse reaction reports, consumers are asked to check their freezers for the item and either return it to a Trader Joe's store for a refund or throw it away. Anyone with questions is urged to message Trader Joe's or call the company's public relations line at (626) 599-3817.