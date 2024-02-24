The Biggest Recalls In Trader Joe's History

There's no other grocery store chain quite like Trader Joe's. With its unique array of affordable products, Hawaiian-shirted employees, and rotating seasonal favorites, it's found a way to be a budget-friendly version of Whole Foods without feeling like a compromise. After more than six decades in the business, it boasts over 570 stores across 43 states and is estimated to bring in about 18% of grocery store shoppers nationwide (per Statista). Its eponymous private label also garners the highest brand awareness of any organic food brand in the country, beating Whole Foods' private label 365 by 26 percentage points (per Statista).

More than 80% of Trader Joe's products are private label, meaning that only the company (or third-party contractors) produce these products, and only Trader Joe's can sell them. This helps the company keep prices low since middlemen like distributors and wholesalers are not involved. It also provides it with greater control over its supply chain, including the ability to quickly dream up, design, and sell unique products. While this certainly has its high-profile upsides, including the seemingly endless stream of quirky, one-of-a-kind customer favorites (Cookie Butter, anyone?), it also comes with risks. When Trader Joe's products get recalled, the company can't point the finger as easily as other grocery store chains since its name is almost always emblazoned on labels, and in recent years, this has led to some public embarrassment. From insects to metal, here are the biggest recalls that have tested the beloved company in recent years.