The Original Chex Box Is So Unrecognizable, It Features A Different Name

Originally produced by the Ralston Purina Company, Chex cereals may have cemented their place in the American psyche in the 1950s when Chex Mix was first created. However, their roots stretch back even further. The first Ralston cereal, which was made from cracked wheat, came out in 1898. The earliest precursor of the Chex family, however, is generally held to be Shredded Ralston, a product introduced in 1936.

While Shredded Ralston touted its "new form" in a 1930s advertisement, it was a far cry from the Chex cereals of today — or even of the 1950s, for that matter. Instead of looking as if it belongs in a snack mix, it resembles nothing more than bite-sized shredded wheat.

In fact, if you examine the cereal pictured on the package, you'll find it to be a dead ringer for Frosted Mini Wheats minus the frosting. So why, then, is Shredded Ralston not considered the precursor to that far more similar cereal? The main reason may be that Mini Wheats are a Kellogg's product instead of a Ralston one. What's more, that Johnny-Come-Lately cereal didn't come along until 1969. By that time, the Chex brand was already well established.