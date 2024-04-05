No, Food Prepared During A Solar Eclipse Isn't Poisonous

If you don't already have a reminder set for the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, now might be the time. According to NASA, the cosmic phenomenon will be at least partially visible to the entire United States, with 13 states spanning from Texas to Maine landing in the path of totality where the full eclipse can be viewed.

Those living in the Central Time Zone of the path of totality can expect to see the moon's temporary blockage of the sun between 12:30 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. In comparison, residents of the Eastern Time Zone will get the show from around 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m —a timeframe otherwise known as lunchtime, meaning that some viewers might hear their tummies grumbling a bit as they take in the celestial event.

With rumors swirling around the internet that any food prepared during a solar eclipse will be rendered poisonous due to radiation produced by solar rays, you might feel apprehensive about fixing yourself a bite to eat during the spectacle. However, you have nothing to fear, dear Mashed reader. This is just another one of those cooking myths you should never believe. NASA itself even debunked this myth ahead of the previous solar eclipse in 2017. "If that were the case, the same radiations would harm the food in your pantry, or crops in the field," the organization explained. As if that wasn't good news enough, several food deals will be running during the solar eclipse, too.