The Masters Tournament Pimento Cheese Sandwich's Origin Story

Golf fans are gearing up for the annual Masters Tournament, which kicks off April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. But tournament attendees are excited about more than just the competition — they're also excited about the sandwiches. The Masters has some of the most affordable sandwiches in America, and well-priced fare has become an integral part of the Masters experience. That's especially true of the pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches, which have a longstanding rivalry for the title of fan-favorite (though diners sometimes combine them into one glorious super-sandwich). The pimento cheese, in particular, has become the stuff of Masters legend.

A staple in the Southern United States, a typical pimento cheese recipe combines sweet pimento peppers with shredded cheese and mayonnaise for a massively creamy spread. "It's definitely a regional food that got its start in Georgia and the Carolinas at textile mills when you needed a quick and inexpensive way to feed the workers that was packed with protein," Deana Tanner Bibb, the batch maker at Proper Pepper Pimento Cheese, told InsideHook. While some suggest pimento cheese sandwiches were introduced to the tournament by a local Augusta, Georgia couple who sold them to spectators for a quarter in the 1940s, they didn't make it onto the official menu until Nick Rangos, a South Carolina caterer, began supplying the club with his proprietary blend in the '50s.