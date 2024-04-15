Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries Recipe

Loaded fried, fratchos, whatever you want to call them: The only thing tastier than a big plate of fries is fries loaded with a bunch of toppings. Here developer Patterson Watkins is going with a savory cheesy bacon cheeseburger theme, piling on onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, ground beef, and two types of cheese — cheddar and American. The savory, juicy flavors capture the essence of the all-American favorite meal: a burger with a side of fries. This recipe is easy enough to throw together for a snack, but substantial enough to serve as a meal. Also, as Watkins points out, "The absolute joy of a recipe like this is the flexibility and free-form approach you can take."

The recipe's adaptability extends to the star of the show: the fries themselves. Watkins' favorite type to use is crinkle-cut fries as she praises what she calls "their ability to cling to toppings with those grabby crinkles." She says curly or twisty fries would also lend themselves to supporting more toppings per bite, but if you prefer steak-cut, shoestring, or even matchstick fries, these could all work, too. With thinner-cut fries, though, you might need to use a fork to help you convey them to your mouth with all of the toppings intact.