Is There Vegan Food On Chick-Fil-A's Menu?

Eating healthy at fast food restaurants has historically been challenging. They're not exactly known for being health-conscious. But in recent years, more nutritional alternatives have started to pop up at fast food locations. Plant-based foods have steadily been on the rise in the U.S., and many popular fast food chains like Chick-fil-A have attempted to accommodate the vegan diet.

In 2023, the fast food chain even introduced a plant-based sandwich made of cauliflower as a meal replacement for chicken. It has since exited participating locations, but it was a glimpse into what the future of inclusive fast food could look like. Currently, Chick-fil-A has a surprisingly decent amount of vegan options for a fast food joint that specializes in chicken. It's not exemplary, but you can get a pretty balanced meal off the vegan menu. Both the Market Salad and Spicy Southwest Salad can be altered to fit vegan needs by simply requesting no chicken or cheese. Most of the vinaigrette dressings are fair game but always double-check the ingredients to be safe. The sauces are also surprisingly more vegan-friendly than you might have thought, and although you won't be able to taste the signature Chick-fil-A sauce, the infamous Polynesian sauce is luckily vegan.