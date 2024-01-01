Chick-Fil-A Sides, Ranked Worst To Best

Chick-fil-A may be known for its selection of sandwiches and its cow mascot with a death wish for all chickens, but there is one part of the menu that is the unsung hero of the franchise: the sides. What would any combo meal be without the additional piece of the puzzle to bring it all together? Most people think of fast food sides as fried potatoes, and yes, Chick-fil-A does have fried potatoes, but they have so much more. In fact, you could make a delicious meal all on its own with just sides, especially if paired with a cup of its delicious iced tea or lemonade.

We decided to try all of the sides available at Chick-fil-A and rank them, so the next time you find yourself in that incredibly well-organized drive-thru, you know what to order and do not interrupt the flow of traffic. One thing we want to mention, though, is that nothing on this list was terrible. Each item was surprisingly delicious. Still, though, there are some items we will have to get every time we go back — and some we won't.