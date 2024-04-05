KFC Apple Pie Poppers Review: A Not-Too-Sweet Mini Treat That's Easy To Share

There's a chance that you may have never ordered a dessert from KFC before, since the options have been relatively limited up to this point and the chain is widely known for its fried chicken. Furthermore, the two dessert options (other than the Apple Pie Poppers) currently available are relatively large and meant to be shared family-style. Depending on your location, you may have recently seen a larger-format Colonel's Homestyle Brownie on the menu, which serves up to nine people. Most locations also offer the Chocolate Chip Cake, which is a small chocolate bundt cake that's drizzled with icing, and serves roughly six to eight people. While not listed on the menu, my local restaurant also offers a Lemonade Cake in the same bundt style as the Chocolate Chip Cake.

The Colonel's Homestyle Brownie was introduced to the menu just before the holiday season, in November 2023, which is an ideal time to have a shareable dessert handy. The fan-favorite Chocolate Chip Cake has been on the menu for well over a decade, is made offsite by Café Valley Bakery, and is practically a steal at an average of $5.19 per cake.

Previously, the dessert menu also included chocolate chip cookies, a full-sized apple pie turnover, and even a chicken-flavored ice cream cone that was met with mixed reviews. KFC doesn't seem to eschew innovation, as the new Apple Pie Poppers are a return to individually-sized desserts for the brand, with the potential to grow the dessert menu in a new direction.