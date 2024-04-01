We Visited KFC Headquarters For The First Taste Of Its 5 New Nugget Flavors: Here's What You Need To Know

Now that we've spent the last few years arguing about which chicken sandwich is the best around, a new battle has begun — the sauce wars — and KFC has just entered five new challengers to the field with the launch of its new Saucy Nuggets. Beginning April 1st, the fried chicken chain is offering the Saucy Nuggets nationwide, available in stores, online, and via the KFC app. The five flavors include three new offerings and two fan-favorite flavors that are returning to the menu.

The Saucy Nuggets are a departure from what several of KFC's competitors are currently offering. Popeye's and Wingstop offer sauced wings in a variety of flavors, and Chick-fil-A's lineup of seven dipping sauces is pretty fierce competition. And, of course, McDonald's has been keeping itself in fighting shape with a nearly constant rotation of limited-edition dipping sauce flavors and collaborations. (Still craving that Szechuan Sauce? An unopened dipping cup from 2018 will only run you a cool $20,000 on eBay.)

However, the choice to serve nuggets fully sauced is an option that few, if any, other restaurants currently offer. To learn more about the new menu offering and to preview all of the new Saucy Nuggets flavors, KFC invited me to join them at the company's headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky in advance of the release. There, we saw how the nuggets are made, from hand-breading to frying, and onto the saucing process. Here's everything you need to know about KFC's new Saucy Nuggets.