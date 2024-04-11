Forget Tacos, Molé Poblano Is The Dish You Should Eat On Cinco De Mayo. Here's Why

In the U.S., restaurants, bars, and food and beverage brands such as Topo Chico have sold us on the notion of Cinco de Mayo as "the" Mexican holiday, but south of the Rio Grande, it's no such thing. Mexican Independence Day is actually September 16, as this date marks the anniversary of the start of Mexico's 1810 War of Independence from Spain. Cinco de Mayo is instead more of a local celebration that commemorates the Battle of Puebla which took place about a half-century later when the French, in turn, tried to establish their presence in the Mexican state from which the battle takes its name.

No matter the history behind it, Cinco de Mayo is as good a time as any to explore all that Mexican cuisine has to offer. This year, however, it's time to expand your repertoire of Cinco de Mayo recipes beyond tacos, burritos, and margaritas. Instead, we suggest a Puebla specialty that doubles as Mexico's national dish: molé poblano.

While Mexico has several different molés, two of the best-known are molé negro and molé poblano. Both are made with chiles, nuts, seeds, spices, and chocolate, but the main difference between them is that molé poblano is less intense in flavor and color (an alternate name for it is molé rojo, or red molé). While it can be complicated and time-consuming to make, it's easy to buy a jar of the stuff, with Doña Maria being a common brand sold in the U.S.