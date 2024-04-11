Do You Need An ID To Purchase Non-Alcoholic Beer?

Non- and low-alcoholic drinks have become more and more popular, with several refreshing options available and a market size that has been steadily increasing since 2018. It's become much easier to come across a six-pack of Bud Zero while walking through the store, leaving you to wonder, "Should I have brought my I.D. with me?" Your inner voice is likely responding in the negative. Without the alcohol, it's just juice or something, right?

Wrong. Non-alcoholic beers, despite the name, are still regulated under the Federal Alcohol Administration (FAA) Act. Because the FAA Act regulates all malt beverages irrespective of alcohol content, non-alcoholic varieties still live under the generic "beer" umbrella. (Whether non-alcoholic wines and spirits require I.D. or not is a bit murkier, but based on anecdotal accounts of folks working in retail, most stores operate under a policy that requires proof of age.)

Of course, every state is different. Check the rules for your location — you may find that things are a little more lax (or strict!) depending on where you are. For example, some states allow for the purchase of non-alcoholic beer under the age of 21, while others do not; Oregon, West Virginia, and Wyoming stand out because they only apply this rule if the drink contains at least 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), while Ohio is the sole state that requires you to be over 18, not over 21.