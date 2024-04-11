Is It Worth Investing In A Kegerator? We Asked 2 Brewing Experts

Owning a beer kegerator is the great ambition of college kids and "cool" dads everywhere, but the price tag may leave you wondering if it's worth it. Mashed spoke with two brewing experts to get to the bottom of the barrel, so to speak.

This isn't a debate — both Jeff Tyler, co-owner and head brewer of Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, and Stephen Alexander, sales and marketing director at Tall City Brewing and board member for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, endorse kegerator ownership. Alexander says it's "absolutely" worth investing in one for your home, with Tyler adding, "If you have the money and want to buy yourself a kegerator, go for it!" According to Alexander, the consumer-friendly kegs are both "environmentally friendly [and] cost-effective," with a ⅙ barrel kegerator equaling 165 12-ounce bottles of beer; that's a pretty staggering amount of cash, material, and space in your fridge saved.

Both experts did, however, mention a couple of caveats. Alexander says that the usefulness of a kegerator "depends on how much beer you're drinking." Tyler echoes this, explaining that, even if you get a smaller size, "that's a lot of beer to drink in the average household before it starts to get old." If you only drink beer occasionally, a kegerator probably isn't for you.