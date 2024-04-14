13 Pasta Sauce Brands That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients

Yo Mama's is a brand that celebrates family traditions and uniting people, regardless of origin or culture. As you can guess from the name, founder David Habib was inspired by his mother, and each product carries a loving signature that commemorates this connection. A lot of effort has been put into product development, and besides flavor, Habib also focused on health aspects to build a brand that would use only the best quality ingredients. Yo Mama's includes nine classic pasta sauces featuring familiar options such as Original Marinara, Tomato Basil, and Roasted Garlic, complemented by less standard, wine-laden sauces. There is also a specialty line with pizza sauces and three Alfredo varieties.

The list of ingredients in the classic marinara sauce reveals that the high-end brand offers great quality. Fresh tomatoes, onions, and garlic are used in the production, and the only other ingredients are white wine, olive oil, fresh basil, salt, oregano, black pepper, and parsley. Of course, other varieties feature slightly different ingredients, but they are always fresh. None of the sauces contain added sugar and most of them are low-sodium. Additionally, the brand avoids using GMO products or preservatives. Though heavier and packed with more calories, even the Alfredo sauces consist of fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Yo Mama's sauces don't hide any questionable ingredients and deliver flavor and quality. The brand is widely available online and in many retail stores, including Amazon, Walmart, and Whole Foods.