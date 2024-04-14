What's The Right Temperature For Hot Chocolate? We Asked An Expert

It's especially crucial to avoid overheating your hot chocolate if you use milk as your base. Milk heats up very quickly, and the taste can actually alter if it's burnt. You can use water instead (which heats slower), but the creaminess of milk is hard to beat. Regardless of your liquid of choice, you'll want to purchase a good kitchen thermometer to execute Grayson Claes' expert tip. That way, you can get the exact measurement and save yourself from getting scalded (a moment of silence for all the burnt mouths).

There are countless ways to heat hot chocolate, and the thermometer will come in handy for every method. Since many appliances can be used for hot chocolate, focusing on checking the temperature rather than timing specific intervals is more efficient (unless you use the microwave). Whether you make it in a large batch in the slow cooker or homemade on the stove, you'll want to cook it at medium to low heat, consistently testing the temperature. If you're in a pinch and opt for the microwave, set it on medium power for 1 minute to start. Then, use your thermometer to test the temperature before adding additional 20-second intervals until you reach the desired warmth. Even if you give Instant Pot hot chocolate a try, you'll thank Claes later for the helpful temperature guideline.